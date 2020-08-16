Sixers considering change to starting lineup for playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to make do with Ben Simmons injured, and that could mean throwing a different look at Boston in the first round.

Sixers coach Brett Brown said Sunday that he has considered moving rookie Matisse Thybulle into the starting lineup, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Brown added that he expects Thybulle to have a “major” role defensively.

Al Horford moved into the starting lineup for Philly after Simmons’ injury with Shake Milton taking on the bulk of ball-handling duties. However, the Celtics are a team that downsizes by playing Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis (both 6-foot-8) as their 4 and 5, so the Sixers may want to match that style.

The 23-year-old Thybulle, a defensive pest and energetic hustle player, has become a star in Orlando with his popular YouTube vlog series documenting life in the bubble. He now stands to benefit from some of the creative lineup combinations that the Sixers will have to throw out there now that Simmons is possibly finished for the year.