Report: Pistons considering former Hawks, Suns GMs for their job

The Detroit Pistons are looking for a new general manager and are considering a few candidates with previous experience.

The New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy reported on Monday that Pistons assistant GM Malik Rose is leaving for a job with the league office. Ed Stefanski is currently serving as the team’s interim president and general manager but looking for someone to fill the GM job and work with him.

Bondy reports that former Suns GM Ryan McDonough, former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox, and current Clippers assistant GM Mark Hughes are being considered for the job.

Pistons search for GM expected to be extensive. Among those under consideration, per sources: former Suns GM Ryan McDonough, former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox and current Clippers assistant GM Mark Hughes. https://t.co/PMC4sQhm6n — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 2, 2020

McDonough was the Suns’ GM from 2013-2014 to 2018. The Suns had a winning season in his first year, followed by five straight losing seasons under him.

Wilcox was the former Hawks GM but lost his position in 2017. He was a candidate for the Bucks and Bulls GM jobs but did not get them.

Hughes has been with the Clippers since 2017. He played for Michigan in college and was a one-time Pistons player. He also has coaching and scouting experience.

The Pistons are 20-46 this season, which is 13th in the East.