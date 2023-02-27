Quin Snyder reaches significant contract agreement with Hawks

As expected, Quin Snyder has reached an agreement with the Atlanta Hawks to become the team’s new head coach. The organization has made quite the commitment to him in the process.

Snyder agreed to a five-year deal to coach the Hawks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal includes the remainder of the current season, and the expectation is that Snyder will take over as soon as Tuesday when the Hawks face Washington.

ESPN Sources: Quin Snyder has reached agreement on a five-year deal — including the rest of this season — to become coach of the Atlanta Hawks. Snyder is expected to be on sidelines as soon as Tuesday vs. Washington. pic.twitter.com/ZYLx7y4v9V — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 26, 2023

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available, but previous reports suggested he would become one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA as part of the deal.

Snyder’s success with the Utah Jazz was certainly a motivating factor for the Hawks, as he went 372-264 with six consecutive playoff appearances there. Atlanta currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference at 31-30.