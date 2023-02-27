 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 26, 2023

Quin Snyder reaches significant contract agreement with Hawks

February 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Quin Snyder looking on

Feb 24, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, Quin Snyder has reached an agreement with the Atlanta Hawks to become the team’s new head coach. The organization has made quite the commitment to him in the process.

Snyder agreed to a five-year deal to coach the Hawks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal includes the remainder of the current season, and the expectation is that Snyder will take over as soon as Tuesday when the Hawks face Washington.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available, but previous reports suggested he would become one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA as part of the deal.

Snyder’s success with the Utah Jazz was certainly a motivating factor for the Hawks, as he went 372-264 with six consecutive playoff appearances there. Atlanta currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference at 31-30.

Article Tags

Atlanta HawksQuin Snyder
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus