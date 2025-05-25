Skip Bayless somehow made Western Conference Finals about LeBron James

Skip Bayless’ obsession with LeBron James simply knows no bounds.

James is no longer playing in the playoffs. His Los Angeles Lakers did not even get out of the first round, losing to one of the Western Conference finalists, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Bayless still managed to make LeBron a talking point while watching the Timberwolves’ Game 3 contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

The longtime sports personality posted on X about how much he “misses” James before hurling several insults at the four-time NBA champion.

“Miss you, LeBron – miss your theatrics, your melodramatic subplots, your 4th-quarter disappearances,” Bayless said.

Bayless did proceed to comment about the game, which ended up being a 143-101 Timberwolves blowout win. But it’s pretty telling how his one post about LeBron gained more traction on X than his 16 other posts combined talking about the Thunder-Timberwolves contest.

Bayless has been trolling James seemingly since the Akron native began his NBA career two decades ago. LeBron has effectively ignored Bayless throughout that time.

While Skip was clearly trying to belittle James with his post, fans may agree with him about missing the Lakers star. Without a household name like James playing in the series, the ratings for the 2025 Western Conference Finals have been abysmal thus far.