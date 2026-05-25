Spurs player got himself blessed by nuns before Game 4

One San Antonio Spurs player found a way to win divine intervention for his team for the rest of the Western Conference Finals.

A group of nuns became viral sensations during Sunday’s Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder . The sister foursome wore Spurs jerseys above their usual garb while sitting courtside at Forst Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Salesian Sisters are in the building tonight 👋 pic.twitter.com/WF0uOZpcZ9 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 24, 2026

Spurs big man Luke Kornet took advantage of being in the presence of the group of Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco. He got the sisters to bless him just before tipoff.

Luke Kornet getting blessed by nuns pic.twitter.com/ctFzBkqA9E — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 24, 2026

The basketball gods indeed blessed Kornet’s Spurs in Game 4. San Antonio steamrolled the defending-champion Thunder in a 103-82 rout to tie the series at 2-2.

Kornet tacked on six points, seven rebounds, and a pair of blocks off the bench. The Spurs veteran is known to be a devout Catholic who remains vocal about his faith, which has earned him several fans among the community of Salesian Sisters.

Fans may recall Kornet vehemently opposing the Atlanta Hawks’ tribute night for the famous local strip club, Magic City.