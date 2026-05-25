Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

Spurs player got himself blessed by nuns before Game 4

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Spurs big man Luke Kornet getting blessed by nuns before Game 4 against the Thunder

One San Antonio Spurs player found a way to win divine intervention for his team for the rest of the Western Conference Finals.

A group of nuns became viral sensations during Sunday’s Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The sister foursome wore Spurs jerseys above their usual garb while sitting courtside at Forst Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Spurs big man Luke Kornet took advantage of being in the presence of the group of Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco. He got the sisters to bless him just before tipoff.

The basketball gods indeed blessed Kornet’s Spurs in Game 4. San Antonio steamrolled the defending-champion Thunder in a 103-82 rout to tie the series at 2-2.

Kornet tacked on six points, seven rebounds, and a pair of blocks off the bench. The Spurs veteran is known to be a devout Catholic who remains vocal about his faith, which has earned him several fans among the community of Salesian Sisters.

Fans may recall Kornet vehemently opposing the Atlanta Hawks’ tribute night for the famous local strip club, Magic City.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App