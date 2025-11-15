Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Steph Curry has already made a big change since split from Under Armour

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Stephen Curry looks ahead
Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Steph Curry is taking full advantage of his free agent status in the world of sneakers.

The Golden State Warriors star announced earlier this week that he is set to part ways with sportswear giant Under Armour after a decade-long partnership. Curry left Nike to join Under Armour in 2013, just before he turned into a global superstar.

Curry showed off his newfound footwear freedom during his team’s Friday game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The two-time MVP was spotted lacing up an iconic pair of Nike sneakers, the Kobe 6 “Mambacita”, for the contest.

While Curry has been Under Armour’s biggest endorser for years, he also formed his own Curry Brand within the mother company’s umbrella in 2020. Curry and his personal brand will have no shortage of suitors in the shoe game, with sneaker giants such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and Anta all likely to pursue Steph’s signature.

However, Nike executives must have felt encouraged to see Curry rock the Swoosh seemingly of his own volition. Perhaps the Oregon-based company can finally erase the stink from its failed pitch to Curry in 2013, run by the infamous Nico Harrison.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App