Steph Curry has already made a big change since split from Under Armour

Steph Curry is taking full advantage of his free agent status in the world of sneakers.

The Golden State Warriors star announced earlier this week that he is set to part ways with sportswear giant Under Armour after a decade-long partnership. Curry left Nike to join Under Armour in 2013, just before he turned into a global superstar.

Curry showed off his newfound footwear freedom during his team’s Friday game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The two-time MVP was spotted lacing up an iconic pair of Nike sneakers, the Kobe 6 “Mambacita”, for the contest.

Steph Curry is wasting no time as a sneaker free agent as he laces up the “Mambacita” Nike Kobe 6 🐍😳 @NickDePaula pic.twitter.com/0c0m4Nr3d6 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 15, 2025

While Curry has been Under Armour’s biggest endorser for years, he also formed his own Curry Brand within the mother company’s umbrella in 2020. Curry and his personal brand will have no shortage of suitors in the shoe game, with sneaker giants such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and Anta all likely to pursue Steph’s signature.

However, Nike executives must have felt encouraged to see Curry rock the Swoosh seemingly of his own volition. Perhaps the Oregon-based company can finally erase the stink from its failed pitch to Curry in 2013, run by the infamous Nico Harrison.