Steve Kerr responds to leaked Joe Lacob email

Steve Kerr responded on Tuesday to the leaked email from Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

A Warriors fan had emailed Lacob to vent about the state of the team, which entered play on Tuesday eighth in the Western Conference with a 13-14 record. The fan emailed Lacob with a subject line “please read.”

Here is the text of the email:

“Dear Joe,

Please do something about this team. What [does] Steph [Curry] need to do every night to win? Drop 50 points? Team is [in] need [of] a real second option. Jimmy [Butler’s] tools are being underutilized because he is playing as a power forward due to the small position players. We have no true center.

I am so frustrated.

Thanks,

Justin.”

The fan sent the email on Sunday night, and soon received a reply from Lacob.

“You can’t be as frustrated as me,” Lacob wrote back. “I am working on it. It’s complicated. Style of play. Coaches desires regarding players. League trends. Jimmy is not the problem.”

An angry Warriors fan emailed Warriors owner Joe Lacob, and he actually responded 😅



(h/t @NBCSWarriors ) pic.twitter.com/pjF368kE4k — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 16, 2025

The fan posted a screenshot of the entire exchange to Reddit, which is how the story began to receive attention.

It’s pretty cool that Lacob responded to the fan, but the fan publishing the contents of a personal email might erode some trust. This is exactly why high-level people typically would not respond to an email like that.

Kerr was asked about the email Tuesday when talking with the media. He tried to brush it aside even though Lacob was critical of the coaches, noting that private comments are not intended to be made public.

“Not a big deal,” Kerr said of the email. “Joe supports me 100 percent. I support him. We have a great connection.”

Kerr also said that the Warriors’ stable organization is one of their strengths.