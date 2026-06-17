Reason Devin Booker is changing his jersey number revealed

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has spent his entire NBA career in Arizona, and he has worn the No. 1 jersey since his days in college with the Kentucky Wildcats.

However, Booker is making a switch and changing to No. 15 going forward. Rumors swirled about the change on Wednesday morning, but ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the decision later in the afternoon.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is changing his jersey from No. 1 to No. 15, honoring his USA Basketball uniform and the college number of his father, Melvin, per ESPN sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2026

Booker’s father, Melvin, wore No. 15 while he played college basketball for the Missouri Tigers from 1990 to 1994. Melvin also had a short run in the NBA, spending time with each of the Houston Rockets , Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors .

Devin Booker has previously worn the No. 15 jersey while playing for Team USA, so he is going to rock that number with the Suns beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Booker has also long discussed his idol, Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend also changed his jersey number from No. 8 to No. 24 during his career, and now Booker is making the switch after 11 seasons in the league.

Booker has made the All-Star team five times in his 11-year career. Now, Booker is switching things up ahead of his 12th season in the NBA.