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NBA insider sheds light on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade timeframe

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Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up
Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

For quite some time, the 2026 NBA Draft has been viewed as a soft deadline for the Milwaukee Bucks to get a trade done involving Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The draft begins on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., but NBA insider Chris Haynes isn’t sure a deal is done by that time.

“From what I’m hearing, this can drag on into free agency,” said Chris Haynes on Sirius XM. “This could drag on until July. The Bucks are not operating that that is the ‘deadline.'”

“I still do ultimately believe he will be moved this offseason, but I’m not certain as I was before that it will be done before the draft,” Haynes added.

The Boston Celtics have emerged as a potential landing spot, although Haynes says that doesn’t “seem like a promising destination.”

The Miami Heat have long been viewed as the favorites, and reports stated recently that Antetokounmpo is “focused” on landing with Miami.

However, according to Haynes’ reporting, it could be some time before the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo, and the NBA Draft is only a few days away.

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