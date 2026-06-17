NBA insider sheds light on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade timeframe

For quite some time, the 2026 NBA Draft has been viewed as a soft deadline for the Milwaukee Bucks to get a trade done involving Giannis Antetokounmpo .

The draft begins on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., but NBA insider Chris Haynes isn’t sure a deal is done by that time.

“From what I’m hearing, this can drag on into free agency,” said Chris Haynes on Sirius XM. “This could drag on until July. The Bucks are not operating that that is the ‘deadline.'”

“I still do ultimately believe he will be moved this offseason, but I’m not certain as I was before that it will be done before the draft,” Haynes added.

Chris Haynes on Giannis:



“From what I’m hearing this could drag on into free agency. This could drag on until July…. Boston seems a little bit from what I’m hearing and gauging, Boston doesn’t seem a promising destination…. I do still believe he will be moved this offseason… pic.twitter.com/8HXIJisTGw — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 17, 2026

The Boston Celtics have emerged as a potential landing spot, although Haynes says that doesn’t “seem like a promising destination.”

The Miami Heat have long been viewed as the favorites, and reports stated recently that Antetokounmpo is “focused” on landing with Miami.

However, according to Haynes’ reporting, it could be some time before the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo, and the NBA Draft is only a few days away.