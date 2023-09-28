Did Tom Brady sabotage Celtics’ attempt to land Kevin Durant?

The Boston Celtics pulled out all the stops when they were trying to sign Kevin Durant back in the summer of 2016. Tom Brady was even part of the pitch, but did the legendary quarterback steer Durant elsewhere?

Rich Kleiman, Durant’s longtime agent and business partner, discussed a wide array of topics during an appearance on Showtime’s “All the Smoke” this week. Kleiman recalled all the different people who flew into The Hamptons to make their pitch to his client. Brady was among them, and Kleiman said the former New England Patriots star’s advice contributed to Durant’s decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors

Incredible story about KD’s 2016 free agency recruitment from his business partner, @richkleiman. Full episode of #AllTheSmoke with the @boardroom co-founder drops tomorrow on the SHOWTIME Basketball YouTube. 💨 pic.twitter.com/aeydM2g17o — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) September 27, 2023

“I remember when the Celtics came. So tt was the Celtics’ ownership and Danny Ainge and I think Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk was there, but here came Tom Brady,” Kleiman recalled. “So it was like, alright, s—, they’re really trying to level the playing field. So (Brady and Durant) went to take a walk together, I think. Then later on KD was like, ‘So he told me, bottom line, look for the best team, best organization, best chance to win, no matter what. I think Brady just told me to go to the Warriors, bro.'”

Brady was obviously giving Durant honest advice. The seven-time Super Bowl champion may have also been talking about the Celtics when he said the “best organization,” as they are one of the most respected franchises in sports. However, the Warriors were clearly the team that gave Durant the best chance to win.

There were other prominent Boston athletes who tried to get Durant to sign with the Celtics, but it was not enough. The Celtics had the right idea with involving Brady in their pitch, but in hindsight it sounds like it backfired.