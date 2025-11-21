Larry Brown Sports

Top Dodgers executives are working with the Lakers

Andrew Friedman at a press conference
Nov 7, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodger president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman addresses the media at a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to emulate the success of the Los Angeles Dodgers by turning to some of their top executives.

Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi, both top executives with the Dodgers, are taking on an advisory role with the Lakers, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Zaidi, the former president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants, is thought to be taking on the larger role of the two.

The involvement of top Dodgers executives is not a coincidence. Mark Walter, the controlling owner of the Dodgers, is transitioning into his new ownership role with the Lakers. Zaidi is serving as his representative in the transition process.

Walter purchased the Lakers from the Buss family for $10 billion in June. Despite the purchase, current Lakers majority owner Jeanie Buss will remain the team’s governor for at least the next five years.

Friedman has been the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations since 2015. During his leadership, the franchise has won three World Series titles, and are not shying away from their hopes of winning a fourth next season.

.

