Top Dodgers executives are working with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to emulate the success of the Los Angeles Dodgers by turning to some of their top executives.

Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi, both top executives with the Dodgers, are taking on an advisory role with the Lakers, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Zaidi, the former president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants, is thought to be taking on the larger role of the two.

How do the Lakers start operating more like the Dodgers? They bring in Dodgers executives Farhan Zaidi and Andrew Friedman to start consulting on the Dodgers way. Zaidi is serving as new owner Mark Walter’s representative from TWG Sports in the transition process, sources told… — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 21, 2025

The involvement of top Dodgers executives is not a coincidence. Mark Walter, the controlling owner of the Dodgers, is transitioning into his new ownership role with the Lakers. Zaidi is serving as his representative in the transition process.

Walter purchased the Lakers from the Buss family for $10 billion in June. Despite the purchase, current Lakers majority owner Jeanie Buss will remain the team’s governor for at least the next five years.

Friedman has been the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations since 2015. During his leadership, the franchise has won three World Series titles, and are not shying away from their hopes of winning a fourth next season.