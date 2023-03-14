 Skip to main content
Top NBA prospect shut down ahead of draft

March 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Scoot Henderson in a jersey

Nov 29, 2021; Stockton, CA, USA; G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson (0) dribbles during the third quarter against the Stockton Kings at Stockton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top prospects for this year’s NBA Draft has been shut down.

Scoot Henderson did not play in the G League Ignite’s last game and will not play in their next five games either. The Ignite is 11-16 and unlikely to make the G League playoffs, which contributed to the decision to shut down Henderson.

A 5-star recruit in high school, Henderson reclassified to the 2021 class and signed a two-year, $1 million deal with the G League. He has played for the league-affiliated team, the Ignite, and at 17 years old became the youngest player ever in the G League.

Now 19 years old, Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game during his G League career.

Henderson is projected to be the No. 2 overall pick in the draft after Victor Wembanyama.

Here are some highlights of Scoot in action:

The NBA Draft is on June 23.

Scoot Henderson
