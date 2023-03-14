Top NBA prospect shut down ahead of draft

One of the top prospects for this year’s NBA Draft has been shut down.

Scoot Henderson did not play in the G League Ignite’s last game and will not play in their next five games either. The Ignite is 11-16 and unlikely to make the G League playoffs, which contributed to the decision to shut down Henderson.

There are five games remaining in Ignite's season. Henderson did not play in their last game against the Texas Legends. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 14, 2023

A 5-star recruit in high school, Henderson reclassified to the 2021 class and signed a two-year, $1 million deal with the G League. He has played for the league-affiliated team, the Ignite, and at 17 years old became the youngest player ever in the G League.

Now 19 years old, Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game during his G League career.

Henderson is projected to be the No. 2 overall pick in the draft after Victor Wembanyama.

Here are some highlights of Scoot in action:

Scoot Henderson dropped 15 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds in what will be his last G-League Ignite game ever. Is this the #2 pick in the draft after Wemby? pic.twitter.com/p9oz9roCa0 — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) March 14, 2023

The NBA Draft is on June 23.