Report: Tyronn Lue to interview for Rockets, Pelicans head coaching jobs

October 2, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Tyronn Lue spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it sounds like he may have an opportunity to choose between multiple head coaching jobs heading into next year.

Lue is considered by many to be the favorite to replace Doc Rivers as the head coach of the Clippers. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he will also interview with the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans for their head coaching vacancies.

Each of those three jobs should appeal to Lue. The draw with the Clippers is obvious, as they are a championship contender and Lue has already established a relationship with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Rockets have just as much star power with James Harden and Russell Westbrook. In New Orleans, Lue would have an opportunity to coach one of the best young players in the NBA in Zion Williamson.

Lue coached the Cleveland Cavaliers for three-plus seasons, including their LeBron James-led championship team in 2015-16. He has drawn widespread head coaching interest around the NBA, so it is only a matter of time before he gets another job. It would be tough to imagine him turning down the Clippers, but there are multiple enticing opportunities out there at the moment.

