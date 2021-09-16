Tyson Chandler’s wife files for divorce from him

Tyson Chandler’s marriage appears to be heading for a divorce.

Chandler’s wife Kimberly filed for a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday. The two have been married for 16 years and separated in August.

Chandler, 38, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. The 7-foot center was known as a defensive star in the middle and made one All-Star team. He played 19 seasons in the league but did not play last season.

The Chandlers have three children together. Kimberly has not posted on Instagram for over a year but shared a few photos of her and Tyson together in 2020

Chandler’s career NBA earnings were just shy of $190 million. He made one All-Star team during his career.