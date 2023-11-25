 Skip to main content
Victor Wembanyama has name misspelled on jersey for In-Season Tournament game

November 24, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Victor Wembanyama in a misspelled jersey

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament courts are already a bit suspect, and apparently the jerseys aren’t much better either.

Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs faced the Golden State Warriors on Friday for an In-Season Tournament contest. San Antonio’s equipment manager failed to rise to the occasion however as the rookie sensation took the floor in a jersey with a misspelled last name. Instead of “Wembanyama,” the seven-footer’s jersey read, “Wembanyana.”

It didn’t take long though for somebody to realize the goof. By the second quarter, Wembanyama had changed jerseys into one that had the correct spelling of his last name.

Wembanyama’s surname is admittedly a little difficult for some. That is why he is most commonly referred to as “Wemby” instead.

If there is any saving grace, at least the faulty jersey only got one letter wrong. In the past, we have seen NBA jersey mistakes that aren’t even remotely in the same ballpark.

