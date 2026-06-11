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OG Anunoby had priceless reaction to his own heroics in Game 4

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OG Anunoby in a Knicks uniform
Jan 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

OG Anunoby instantly became a New York Knicks legend on Wednesday night. But you wouldn’t have thought that based on his postgame comments.

The Knicks star made two game-winning plays in the final 12 seconds of Game 4 to give his team a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Anunoby blocked De’Aaron Fox’s fastbreak layup on one end, then made the game-winning putback on the other end to seal a 107-106 victory at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y.

Despite hitting arguably the greatest shot in Knicks franchise history in front of a sellout crowd, Anunoby remained completely stone-faced in the moments afterward.

OG’s demeanor didn’t change after the game, as he spoke to the media during his postgame press conference. One reporter asked him to describe how he felt in that moment, and his words didn’t exactly match the emotions visible on his face.

“It feels cool. I mean, everyone’s pretty excited. I’m excited too,” Anunoby said in a monotonous tone as reporters laughed.

Anunoby then let out a sheepish smile, as if he had anything to be embarrassed about.

“We’re all excited,” he continued. “We’re enjoying it right now. But we’re just focused on the next game now.”

During Anunoby’s early days with the Toronto Raptors, many compared his off-court demeanor to that of the robotic Kawhi Leonard. The two teamed up in Toronto in 2019, when Leonard led the Raptors to their first title while Anunoby remained sidelined with an injury.

On Wednesday, OG mimicked Kawhi both on and off the court with championship-caliber plays on both ends of the floor.

Anunoby finished with 33 points on 10/15 shooting and 7 three-pointers — the third-highest single-game total in NBA Finals history behind Steph Curry and Ray Allen. He also ensured that he would never pay for another meal in New York City for the rest of his life.

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