Video: Paul George upset about lack of foul call at end of loss to Lakers

Paul George was upset over a lack of a foul call at the end of his Los Angeles Clippers’ 103-101 loss to the Lakers on Thursday night.

George scored 30 points and was 6 of 11 on threes in the game, but he couldn’t come through at the very end.

The Clippers star connected from deep to tie the game at 101 with just under 30 seconds left. LeBron James followed with a bucket to put the Lakers up by two — a basket that would go down as the game-winner.

But the Clippers had the final shot, and after Kawhi Leonard was stifled by James, he passed to George. George then attempted a leaning 3-pointer that hit off the iron and missed.

Knowing the game was over, a desperate George tried to plead for a foul call.

Paul George misses and Lakers win, PG thought he got fouled pic.twitter.com/FOLtdL6TAF — The NBA Hustle (@TheNBAHustle) July 31, 2020

No call went George’s way — rightfully so — which sealed the win for the Lakers. It was the second two-point game of the night in the NBA’s return.

Anthony Davis had 34 points to lead the game, while Kyle Kuzma made four 3-pointers to help his squad get the big win.