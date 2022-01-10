Warriors players celebrate Klay Thompson return with pregame outfits

Golden State Warriors players had a cool way of recognizing Klay Thompson’s return to action on Sunday night.

Sunday marked Thompson’s return to game action after being sidelined for nearly two and a half years with a torn ACL and then a torn Achilles. To recognize that, the team posted a series of photos on social media showing every Warriors player arriving for the game wearing various Thompson jerseys.

only appropriate outfit for tonight tbh pic.twitter.com/rN41eZfowH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 9, 2022

Thompson is only expected to play limited minutes in his return, but getting back on the floor is an accomplishment in itself. His return will also come as welcome news for his teammates, who have gotten off to a 29-9 start even without his assistance.

The veteran guard recently made waves with some comments he made about the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Clearly, Thompson’s teammates know his worth.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports