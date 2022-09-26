Zion Williamson credits unlikely source for inspiring him this offseason

As Zion Williamson gears up for his revenge tour next season, he will be fueled by some good old East Coast hip-hop.

Speaking with reporters at media day on Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans star forward Williamson credited one particular rap album for helping him reframe his mindset this offseason.

“For me, the Notorious B.I.G. album ‘Ready to Die,’ that album, lyrically, how he talked about stress, what he was dealing with, just feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders, and feel[ing] like you’re standing alone, that album really kinda helped shift my mindset and just find true resolve within the game,” said Williamson.

“I’m 22, I’ve been through a lot in the past year and some change,” the former No. 1 overall pick added. “Some things you wish didn’t happen. But from that album, you just learn. That’s life. Things are gonna happen, and you just gotta roll with it.”

Zion on his connection with Biggie's "Ready to Die" album and how it helped with his resiliency.

Williamson also said that he feels at his best physically right now.

"I feel like I'm at my best right now… Moving faster, jumping higher. I feel great." –Zionwilliamson

The former All-Star Williamson missed all of last season because of a right foot injury and faced jabs throughout his absence over his weight and his supposedly poor work ethic. But Williamson has been putting in the work this summer, and his trainer recently had a warning for the rest of the NBA.

As for “Ready to Die,” it was Biggie’s debut album (released in 1994) and went down as one of the very best projects of its era, featuring radio hits like “Juicy” and “Big Poppa” plus heavier tracks such as “Suicidal Thoughts” and “Everyday Struggle.” Williamson would probably get along pretty well with this other pro sports figure who is also a big fan of Biggie.