Jake Paul to fight lightweight champion Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul has agreed to a deal for his next fight, and it will be against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

Paul and Davis will fight in an exhibition match on Nov. 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., according to a Wednesday report from Ring Magazine. The fight will be broadcast live on Netflix.

Paul had been in talks to fight Anthony Joshua after calling the heavyweight out earlier this year, but the two sides could not reach a deal.

‼️ BREAKING: Jake Paul will face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on November 15th at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, in an exhibition live on Netflix, sources confirm to Mike Coppinger.



Talks for Paul to face Anthony Joshua collapsed over network issues. Paul’s last fight took place at 200… pic.twitter.com/cuBWShHFgm — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) August 20, 2025

Paul’s last fight was against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. Paul won that bout by unanimous decision. Chavez was detained by United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) four days after the fight and has since been deported to Mexico, where he remains in custody.

Davis, who has been the WBA lightweight champion since 2023, was scheduled to fight Lamont Roach in a rematch on June 21, but that fight was pushed off. The two fought to a majority draw on March 1 in Brooklyn, N.Y., which was a stunning result that involved some controversy. No rematch date has been set.

Davis was arrested last month over an alleged incident with his girlfriend, but prosecutors decided not to go through with charges against the 30-year-old.

Paul fought at 200 pounds against Chavez. Davis is currently 135 pounds. Paul is 12-1 in his professional boxing career, while Davis is undefeated at 30-0-1.