Gervonta Davis has domestic violence case dismissed

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was arrested last month over domestic violence allegations, but prosecutors have chosen not to pursue the case.

Davis was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on July 11 after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The alleged incident took place roughly a month prior on June 15, with the woman saying Davis struck her in the back of the head and the face during a dispute over their children. The woman’s mother allegedly filmed some of the incident.

Davis was charged with battery after being taken into custody.

A Miami-Dade County Court official told TMZ on Tuesday that the case has been dismissed. It is unclear why prosecutors decided not to proceed with the charge against Davis.

Davis has held the WBA lightweight title since 2023. He was slated to defend that title at some point this year in a rematch with Lamont Roach, but it was unclear when that would take place even before this latest incident.

The 30-year-old has a fairly extensive legal history, and this is not even his first assault case. He also faced significant consequences stemming from a hit-and-run incident in 2020.