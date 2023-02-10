Kyle Busch makes big racing announcement for 2023

Kyle Busch made a big announcement on Friday ahead of the start of the NASCAR season.

Busch will be returning to the Xfinity Series for five races in 2023 after taking last year off. He made the announcement through a produced video that invoked the unretirements of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

Did u miss me? 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mQYl0PzXsj — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 10, 2023

Busch has won 102 Xfinity Series races, which is the most of any driver all time. He will be driving the No. 10 car in five races for Kaulig Racing. Those five races will be:

– March 4 at Las Vegas

– March 11 at Phoenix

– May 27 at Charlotte

– Aug. 19 at Watkins Glen

– Sept. 2 at Darlington

Drivers with more than three years of Cup Series experience (which Busch has many times over) are limited to competing in just five Truck and five Xfinity races per season.

Here was the tweet from Kaulig Racing announcing the news: