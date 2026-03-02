Miami athletic director goes off on Bruce Pearl

Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler took aim at Bruce Pearl over Pearl’s dismissive comments about the RedHawks’ basketball team.

Pearl said on TNT Sports Sunday that Miami did not deserve an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if they fail to clinch the MAC’s automatic bid despite a 29-0 record to start the season. The controversial comments drew attention from around the sport, including from Sayler, who stepped up to defend his team.

In a post on X Monday, Sayler complained of Pearl’s “disrespect” and criticized the former Auburn coach for using the word “we” when discussing his former team.

“The disrespect is awful and u should not be near a TV studio covering this sport when u show your true colors!” Sayler wrote.

@coachbrucepearl u are flat out wrong about @MiamiOH_BBall when u say we would finish last in the Big East. The disrespect is awful and u should not be near a TV studio covering this sport when u show your true colors! Even slipped in a "we" when talking about Auburn, nice work! — David Sayler (@MiamiOH_DSayler) March 2, 2026

In another post, Sayler accused Pearl of nepotism, suggesting that Pearl was favoring bubble team Auburn because his son Steven is their head coach.

Obviously, Miami firmly believes they should have something to show for their phenomenal season even if they slip up in the MAC Tournament. Their critics point out a soft schedule and lack of quality wins, though it remains to be seen if the selection committee would feel the same way about a one-loss RedHawks team.

Miami has two games to go before the start of the conference tournament. They are 16-0 so far in league play, but have survived some close calls recently, having won seven games this season by six points or less.