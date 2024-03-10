Angel Reese caught pulling dirty move against South Carolina

Angel Reese was caught pulling a dirty move during LSU’s 79-72 loss to South Carolina in the SEC championship game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greensville, S.C. on Sunday.

Reese was battling with South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso throughout the game. Things were tense between them as they frequently battled under the basket. After Flau’jae Johnson made a 3-pointer in the second quarter, Reese was caught pulling Cardoso’s hair.

Reese got away with the move without the officials noticing. Though she wasn’t penalized for it, her team ended up losing.

Reese went 7/19 with 15 points and 13 rebounds in the game.