Bruce Pearl had harsh words for the only undefeated Division I team left

Bruce Pearl doesn’t think that the only undefeated Division I team is worthy of an at-large berth in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. On Saturday, the former Auburn Tigers head coach said that despite the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks winning all of their first 29 games in the 2025-26 college basketball season, it does not mean they can expect an invite to the Big Dance as an at-large team.

“If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion,” said Pearl, who now works for TNT Sports. “Because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country.”

Pearl’s knock on Miami (Ohio) is a familiar narrative about dominant programs from mid-major conferences. The quality of their wins and the strength of their schedules are two factors many use to doubt their credentials as an at-large team.

In the case of the RedHawks, they have feasted on their rivals in the Mid-American Conference, a one-bid league. Even with 29 straight victories to start the season, it would take just one loss for Miami (OH)’s bubble to burst. Also, none of those wins are in Quadrant 1, and only one is in Quadrant 2. Moreover, 16 of those victories belong in the Quadrant 4.

The RedHawks only have two games left to play in the regular season before the MAC Tournament, which they probably still have to win to secure a ticket to March Madness.