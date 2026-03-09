Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Darius Acuff Jr. joins Anthony Davis in exclusive SEC history

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Darius Acuff Jr. smiling
Jan 3, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) celebrates after a foul call against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The upcoming 2026 NBA Draft class includes potential top picks such as Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa and Duke’s Cameron Boozer.

However, Arkansas star guard Darius Acuff Jr. is making a name for himself to enter that conversation.

Now, Acuff even joined an exclusive club with former Kentucky star Anthony Davis and ex-Alabama star Brandon Miller as the only SEC players to win Freshman of the Year and SEC Player of the Year based on the coaches’ votes.

Acuff has taken college basketball by storm, even recording a feat that only Kobe Bryant did in the NBA or Division 1 when the Arkansas star scored 49 points in the win over Alabama.

Acuff is averaging 22.2 points with 6.4 assists on 49 percent from the field. He also has scored double digits in every game this season while recording 20 or more in 10 of the last 11 games going into the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas is the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, and the Razorbacks will play one of Texas A&M, South Carolina or Oklahoma on Thursday.

And, if Acuff can go on a Kemba Walker-esque March Madness, he could make his way into the top-five conversation in the upcoming NBA Draft.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App