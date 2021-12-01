Duke star Paolo Banchero has odd issue with sweating

Paolo Banchero pours his blood, sweat, and tears onto the court every single game … but mostly his sweat.

During Tuesday’s game between Duke and Ohio State, ESPN’s Holly Rowe spoke on the cramps that the Blue Devils star Banchero has dealt with this season. Banchero recently had a sweat test performed on him by a doctor, which revealed that he loses about seven pounds every game. As a result, the freshman now drinks a special oxygenated fluid during games that absorbs immediately and helps prevent cramping.

The 19-year-old Banchero is Duke’s leading scorer and rebounder with 18.3 points and 7.6 boards per game this season. He is also a strong candidate to go with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Banchero’s cramps briefly forced him off the floor during both of Duke’s marquee games against Kentucky and Gonzaga earlier this month. While cramping has been a problem for some very prominent basketball players, Banchero’s issue is definitely one of the stranger ones we have seen at any level of the sport.