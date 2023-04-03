Former March Madness hero enters transfer portal

Former March Madness star Max Abmas is taking his talents to a bigger school.

Abmas, the star Oral Roberts guard who was key in the team’s Cinderella run in 2021, has entered the transfer portal. The senior would have one year of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Oral Roberts star Max Abmas is in the transfer portal. Averaged 21.9 points this season, 22.8 points last season, 24.5 points in 20-21. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 3, 2023

Abmas first burst onto the scene when he helped 15th-seeded Oral Roberts upset Ohio State and Florida in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He scored 29 points in the win against the Buckeyes, then followed that up with 26 points and 7 assists against the Gators as Oral Roberts made it all the way to the Sweet 16. The Golden Eagles made a return trip to the tournament this year, but lost to Duke as a 12 seed with Abmas held to just 12 points.

Abmas scored 21.9 points per game this year and is a legitimate NBA prospect, so he should be hotly pursued by a lot of big schools. He is just the latest high-profile entrant into the portal in what promises to be a bit of a frenzy during the offseason.