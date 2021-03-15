Oddsmakers have intriguing favorite for Indiana head coach job

The Indiana Hoosiers fired Archie Miller on Monday, opening up a prestigious Big Ten coaching job. The Hoosiers will likely be aiming high with this hire, and oddsmakers have a very interesting early favorite.

In odds released by Sportsline, former Michigan coach John Beilein is the betting favorite to land the Indiana job at 3/1. Baylor’s Scott Drew follows, trailed by Chris Beard of Texas Tech.

Beilein would be a home run hire for Indiana. He went 278-150 at Michigan, leading the Wolverines to the championship game twice. He knows how to win in the Big Ten and has turned around a struggling power before. The Hoosiers also would not have to pay a buyout to get him, as he spent the year as an analyst on Big Ten Network following his ill-fated stint as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The only real risk is how quickly Beilein can turn around the program at the age of 68. If he’s interested, though, Indiana would be hard-pressed to do better.