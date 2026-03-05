Providence makes final decision on head coach Kim English

The Providence Friars men’s basketball program is making another change at head coach.

On Wednesday, word came out that Providence informed Kim English that he would be let go after the season, according to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon.

Providence informed Kim English about a week ago that he will not return as its head coach, per multiple sources.



With tonight’s loss, English is 42-50 overall and 20-36 in the Big East in 3 seasons pic.twitter.com/74VE57o6ui — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 5, 2026

Providence lost to Marquette 78-56 on Wednesday, moving the Friars to 14-16 overall with a 7-12 mark in Big East Conference play.

English led Providence to a 21-win season and brought the Friars to the Big East tournament semifinals, but they were just outside of the NCAA Tournament field.

Rumors have swirled recently about Xavier coach Richard Pitino potentially being an option for Providence. Rick Pitino coached Providence early in his career, and his son is a graduate of there.

However, Richard Pitino made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave Xavier, at least right now.

“I promise you I will never leave after a 14 or 15-win season because that’s not my intent at all,” Pitino said. “You know, I appreciate greatly what Xavier has given me.”

The Friars made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons under Ed Cooley, who left for the Georgetown job after the 2022-23 season.

Now, Providence will once again be searching for a new head coach.