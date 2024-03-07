Pacific basketball team gets memes after getting obliterated by Pepperdine

Pacific’s basketball team got the meme treatment over their absolutely brutal first half against Pepperdine on Thursday.

Pepperdine led Pacific 56-9 at halftime of their first round game in the WCC Tournament at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The Tigers were taking it in the shorts so badly that they were down 37-2 at one point in the first half.

Pepperdine is now up 37-2. If this put back dunk had been successful, I think Pacific might have forfeited. https://t.co/3ijDFLXq8f pic.twitter.com/OjZCg26zqg — Tony (@jaycTony) March 7, 2024

Pepperdine is on pace to win 144-0 right now against Pacific. We could be witnessing history in round 1 of the WCC tournament! pic.twitter.com/jGLol9y0TY — Tony (@jaycTony) March 7, 2024

Pictured on the left is Pepperdine’s campus. On the right is a picture of Pepperdine’s basketball team when it’s time to play Pacific. The lead is 49-7. pic.twitter.com/XZhRq2BkID — T3 Bracketology™️🏀 (@T3Bracketology) March 7, 2024

Pacific fans to Pepperdine pic.twitter.com/XPgF2J01nD — Adam Rosenberg (@HeyRosenberg) March 7, 2024

Pepperdine is the greatest 12-19 team in human history. pic.twitter.com/bzvu3Kakxx — Made For March (@madeformarch) March 7, 2024

Pepperdine began the game on a 26-0 run before Pacific scored its first points. The Waves didn’t really let up and took a 47-point lead into the half against the Tigers.

Thursday’s game between the teams was not exactly a shining example of two programs in great standing. Pepperdine entered the game 12-19 and told head coach Lorenzo Romar a few days ago he would not be returning next season. Despite that, the Waves are still playing hard for him.

Pacific is in even worse shape. They were 6-25 entering the game and went 0-16 in conference. They fired coach Leonard Perry and replaced him with assistant Josh Newman for the tournament.

The West Coast Conference better watch out — Pepperdine is coming.