 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 7, 2024

Pacific basketball team gets memes after getting obliterated by Pepperdine

March 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Pepperdine playing Pacific

Pacific’s basketball team got the meme treatment over their absolutely brutal first half against Pepperdine on Thursday.

Pepperdine led Pacific 56-9 at halftime of their first round game in the WCC Tournament at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The Tigers were taking it in the shorts so badly that they were down 37-2 at one point in the first half.

Pepperdine began the game on a 26-0 run before Pacific scored its first points. The Waves didn’t really let up and took a 47-point lead into the half against the Tigers.

Thursday’s game between the teams was not exactly a shining example of two programs in great standing. Pepperdine entered the game 12-19 and told head coach Lorenzo Romar a few days ago he would not be returning next season. Despite that, the Waves are still playing hard for him.

Pacific is in even worse shape. They were 6-25 entering the game and went 0-16 in conference. They fired coach Leonard Perry and replaced him with assistant Josh Newman for the tournament.

The West Coast Conference better watch out — Pepperdine is coming.

Article Tags

Pacific BasketballPepperdine Basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus