Tulane basketball player dies at age 22

Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III has died at the age of 22 following an incident over the weekend.

Tulane issued a statement about the matter, saying only that Glenn was in a “tragic accident.”

“We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend,” a school spokesperson said in a statement. “He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics.

“Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us.”

Glenn was a four-star recruit out of high school and originally played at Michigan as a freshman in 2022-2023. He spent the last two seasons with the Green Wave, and had a breakout season last year. Glenn averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 34 contests.

Glenn was listed as a 6-foot-7 forward. He attended Calvary Christian Academy in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., prior to college.