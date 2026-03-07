Vanderbilt women’s coach tossed after ass-essing refs

In the SEC women’s tournament quarterfinals, Vanderbilt’s Shea Ralph delivered a masterclass in sideline frustration that ended with an early exit.

Facing Ole Miss on Friday night, the Commodores were already digging out of a massive hole—down by as many as 32 points at one stage—when star Mikayla Blakes picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter.

Ralph, clearly unimpressed with the whistle, stormed onto the court area and let the officials know exactly how she felt.

Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph was just ejected after Mikayla Blakes picked up her fourth foul



First came the classic “How is that a f—–g foul?” followed swiftly by the poetic closer: “You suck. You suck ass!”

The ref, perhaps appreciating the honesty or just tired of the debate, promptly ejected her.

Undeterred, Ralph later stood by her outburst, saying it was “warranted” and even joked she should have been tossed sooner to spark her team’s fight.

“I wasn’t trying to get kicked out,” Ralph said, via ESPN. “I also think that at that time, what I said was warranted, and the action that I took was warranted, and I’ll stand behind that. You want to kick me out for it, they can kick me out. What I do love is the fight that my team showed. There’s only so many ways you can say something over and over again, so I said it differently, and I got kicked out, which is fine.”

Indeed, after she hit the showers, Vanderbilt mounted a furious rally behind Blakes’ 24 points (including a hot fourth quarter), but it fell short in an 89-78 loss to Ole Miss.

The Commodores’ season isn’t over—they’ll still dance in the NCAA tournament—but Ralph’s colorful review of the officiating added the kind of spark that makes college hoops endlessly entertaining. Sometimes passion comes with a technical… and a memorable vocabulary lesson.