North Carolina star Caleb Wilson gets brutal injury news

The North Carolina Tar Heels have suffered a brutal loss with March Madness looming.

Tar Heels star Caleb Wilson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken thumb on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Wilson suffered the injury while dunking during a non-contact practice.

Per UNC, Wilson was cleared for individual workouts late last week. He broke the thumb while dunking on Thursday. https://t.co/qPuxUNcUgx — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 6, 2026

Wilson had already suffered a fractured left hand earlier this season, though that was not expected to end his season. He had not played since Feb. 10, when he suffered that injury. Thursday’s injury was to the opposite hand.

Wilson is a massive loss for the Tar Heels. The freshman was one of the nation’s most dynamic players and had been averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game prior to the original injury. North Carolina fans particularly loved that he had a personal vendetta with Duke, and he scored 23 points against the Blue Devils in their first meeting of the season.

The Tar Heels enter play Friday at 24-6. They are certain to make the NCAA Tournament, though the loss of Wilson probably limits their ceiling.