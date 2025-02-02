 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 2, 2025

Alabama hires new offensive coordinator

February 2, 2025
by Grey Papke
Read

Article Tags

Alabama FootballRyan Grubb
The Alabama logo

Jan 5, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; A view of the Alabama Crimson Tide logo is seen at the Marriott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide have hired a new offensive coordinator, and it is not exactly a surprising choice.

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will take the same position at Alabama, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. The move reunites Grubb with head coach Kalen DeBoer, who Grubb worked with at Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and Washington.

DeBoer and Grubb have been tied at the hip for the bulk of their coaching careers, and Grubb was even set to follow DeBoer to Alabama last year. He then received an offer from the Seahawks and opted to take it after less than a month at Alabama. That ultimately did not work out, and Grubb was let go by the Seahawks after one season.

Nick Sheridan served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator last season, and also held the job of quarterbacks coach. It is not unclear what role he will hold on DeBoer’s staff, if any, moving forward.