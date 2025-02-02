Alabama hires new offensive coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide have hired a new offensive coordinator, and it is not exactly a surprising choice.

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will take the same position at Alabama, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. The move reunites Grubb with head coach Kalen DeBoer, who Grubb worked with at Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and Washington.

DeBoer and Grubb have been tied at the hip for the bulk of their coaching careers, and Grubb was even set to follow DeBoer to Alabama last year. He then received an offer from the Seahawks and opted to take it after less than a month at Alabama. That ultimately did not work out, and Grubb was let go by the Seahawks after one season.

Nick Sheridan served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator last season, and also held the job of quarterbacks coach. It is not unclear what role he will hold on DeBoer’s staff, if any, moving forward.