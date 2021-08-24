 Skip to main content
Big 12 brings in notable consultant to assist conference

August 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Oliver Luck

The Big 12 could use some serious assistance as it faces an uncertain future, and it sounds like they are getting that.

ESPN 1660 host Matt Mosley reported on Monday that the Big 12 has hired Oliver Luck as a consultant.

Luck has previously served as West Virginia’s athletic director and was the XFL’s commissioner until being fired.

The Big 12 is losing its two top athletic programs in Oklahoma and Texas, who are leaving for the SEC. Without those schools, they’re highly unlikely to factor into the College Football Playoff picture. Maybe Luck can help provide some advice on potential realignment, network TV negotiations, and expansion.

