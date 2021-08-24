Big 12 brings in notable consultant to assist conference

The Big 12 could use some serious assistance as it faces an uncertain future, and it sounds like they are getting that.

ESPN 1660 host Matt Mosley reported on Monday that the Big 12 has hired Oliver Luck as a consultant.

.@Big12Conference has brought in former West Va AD and XFL commish Oliver Luck as a consultant, according to league sources. He is widely respected in the industry and some folks had touted him for the Pac 12 commissioner opening. More coming on my radio show @1660ESPN. — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) August 23, 2021

Luck has previously served as West Virginia’s athletic director and was the XFL’s commissioner until being fired.

The Big 12 is losing its two top athletic programs in Oklahoma and Texas, who are leaving for the SEC. Without those schools, they’re highly unlikely to factor into the College Football Playoff picture. Maybe Luck can help provide some advice on potential realignment, network TV negotiations, and expansion.