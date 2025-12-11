Odds listed for next Michigan coach following Sherrone Moore firing

Michigan is in the market for a new head coach following the surprising firing of Sherrone Moore on Wednesday.

Moore was fired by the Wolverines for cause for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a Michigan staff member. The firing comes after Moore’s second full season as the Wolverines’ head coach. He had led the team to a 9-3 record, which was an improvement from last year’s 8-5 team.

Sportsbooks are wasting no time moving on and have created odds for whom the next Michigan coach will be. They have multiple coaches on the list — all with seemingly pretty decent odds to get the job.

At the top of the list from sportsbetting.ag is Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer. Not far behind him is Jesse Minter, who is on Jim Harbaugh’s staff with the Chargers and was the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator under Harbaugh.

Kalen DeBoer 4/1

Jesse Minter 5/1

Joe Brady 6/1

Jedd Fisch 7/1

Jeff Brohm 8/1

Kenny Dillingham 9/1

Lincoln Riley 9/1

Brian Daboll 10/1

Dan Mullen 10/1

Marcus Freeman 12/1

Pete Kwiatkowski 12/1

There are some really interesting names on that list, including Riley and Freeman, who are coaches at rival schools. DeBoer is also at a program on a very similar level in terms of program history and prestige, so it would be curious to see him leave. Brohm and Dillingham seem like interesting names to watch. Brohm is at Louisville after successfully leading Purdue, while Dillingham helped turn around Arizona State.

Michigan missed out on many of the coaches this cycle, but they still have time to secure a new coach before it’s too late.