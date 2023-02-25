Big Ten not done raiding Pac-12 in expansion efforts?

The Big Ten’s decision to add USC and UCLA surprised many, but there is growing speculation that the expansion process at the Pac-12’s expense is not yet finished.

A new report from Matt Hayes of Saturday Tradition suggests that the Big Ten has further plans to raid the Pac-12, largely to protect their investment in the Bruins and Trojans. The travel concerns the West Coast teams would have are real, and it is sensible for the Big Ten to add more schools out west to limit those issues.

“If anyone thinks the Big Ten isn’t coming back for more, they’re not following along,” one source told Saturday Out West this week.

The Big Ten has been linked to four Pac-12 schools in Washington, Oregon, Stanford and California. The first two are believed to be the priorities for the conference.

The Pac-12 has tried to expand in turn, but it seems to be fighting a losing battle. The schools it can bring in to replace such high-profile losses simply are not as prestigious as the ones that are leaving. Any further losses to the Big Ten might jeopardize the league’s long-term existence.