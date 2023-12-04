 Skip to main content
Bo Nix has surprising stance on playing in Oregon bowl game

December 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bo Nix wearing an Oregon shirt

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix speaks to members of the media during Oregon football’s media day Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Autzen Stadium, in Eugene, Ore. Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services LLC

Many NFL Draft hopefuls that are not playing in the College Football Playoff opt to skip their team’s bowl games to avoid a risk of injury. Bo Nix apparently will not be one of them.

Oregon’s senior quarterback plans to play in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty despite missing the playoff, coach Dan Lanning said Sunday. Lanning said Nix had also told Oregon players of his decision, and that he “wants that opportunity to go out on that field one more time.”

Nix’s name came up in the Heisman race at times this year, and he would probably be playing in the playoff had his Oregon team overcome Washington in the Pac-12 title game. Once the Ducks lost, most assumed it was the last game he would ever play in college, as he is expected to be a potential first-round pick.

Nix was devastated after the loss to Oregon, but was still able to make a classy gesture after the game. Playing in a bowl game that most would deem meaningless is certainly in character for him.

