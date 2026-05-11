Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy wounded in shooting

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy is recovering after being shot early Sunday.

In a statement, Missouri said Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday. Hardy underwent surgery and is in stable condition, but any timeline for his return to football activities “is unknown at this time.”

A statement from Mizzou Athletics on Ahmad Hardy pic.twitter.com/BnkcDIDSn7 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) May 11, 2026

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Hardy is “alert and moving around.” There is optimism that he will be able to play football again, though there is no timetable for when that might be.

Per an ESPN source, there’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again. How quickly he can return and the impact isn’t known. He’s alert today and moving around. https://t.co/YIr8uNmgI1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 11, 2026

Hardy was a first-team All-SEC selection last season as a sophomore. The 20-year-old was second in FBS with 1,649 rushing yards last season, and was also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back.

Hardy played for UL Monroe before transferring to Missouri. He racked up 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman.