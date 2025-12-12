Bryce Underwood linked to possible LSU transfer

Could Bryce Underwood leave Michigan for LSU in the coming months? It seems like a possibility for a number of reasons.

Underwood just completed his first regular season in college football. He started as a true freshman for the Wolverines and completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,229 yards with 9 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also rushed for 323 yards and 5 touchdowns. Michigan went 9-3, which was a disappointing finish, especially considering how non-competitive they were against rival Ohio State.

Underwood, who is a Michigan native, was originally committed to LSU before some major boosters got involved and convinced him to change his mind with a multi-million dollar NIL offer. Now it seems like Underwood could end up back at LSU.

First off, Michigan is in upheaval as head coach Sherrone Moore was just fired for cause. LSU is also undergoing a change from Brian Kelly to Lane Kiffin. On top of that, Michigan fan and booster Dave Portnoy expressed that he is done contributing money to Underwood in the case that the quarterback seeks more NIL money from the school.

Fans are noting that Underwood is following LSU football on Instagram, though that could be from when he was originally committed to them.

And so it begins, Bryce Underwood has followed LSU football on instagram.



The only other program he follows is Michigan.#LSU #Michigan #CFB26 pic.twitter.com/ll1lExV1qH — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) December 11, 2025

It’s not hard to connect all the dots here. Underwood has a history with LSU; the Tigers need a new quarterback; Michigan is going to have a new coach; and LSU has a new coach. If Underwood were to leave, now would be a period of transition to do it.