 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 15, 2022

Ex-Arkansas coach leaves top high school job to return to college football

May 15, 2022
by Grey Papke
Chad Morris wearing a headset

Nov 23, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Morris crashed out of the college football ranks after a dismal tenure at Arkansas, but he is apparently looking to get back in.

Morris is leaving his job at Allen High School in Texas after just one season in order to pursue a return to the college ranks. Allen ISD said Morris had been presented with an opportunity in college football and opted to pursue it.

Morris will probably be taking on an offensive assistant role somewhere. He rose to prominence as Clemson offensive coordinator, but failed to deliver in head coaching stints at SMU and Arkansas. His time with the Razorbacks was particularly notorious, as he went just 4-19 in 2018 and 2019.

Morris did not exactly get off to a great start at Allen either, though he steadied the ship and the team went 11-3 in his lone season there. His reputation is not great right now, but he could revive it if he has the right fit and the right offense.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus