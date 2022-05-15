Ex-Arkansas coach leaves top high school job to return to college football

Chad Morris crashed out of the college football ranks after a dismal tenure at Arkansas, but he is apparently looking to get back in.

Morris is leaving his job at Allen High School in Texas after just one season in order to pursue a return to the college ranks. Allen ISD said Morris had been presented with an opportunity in college football and opted to pursue it.

“I am so thankful to Allen ISD for the chance to work with an amazing group of student-athletes and a dedicated coaching staff,” Morris said. Per Allen ISD, he has an opportunity to return to college football. https://t.co/dQ103oZHHP — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) May 13, 2022

Morris will probably be taking on an offensive assistant role somewhere. He rose to prominence as Clemson offensive coordinator, but failed to deliver in head coaching stints at SMU and Arkansas. His time with the Razorbacks was particularly notorious, as he went just 4-19 in 2018 and 2019.

Morris did not exactly get off to a great start at Allen either, though he steadied the ship and the team went 11-3 in his lone season there. His reputation is not great right now, but he could revive it if he has the right fit and the right offense.