Fans react to controversial overturn in Michigan-TCU playoff game

December 31, 2022
by Larry Brown
Roman Wilson by the goal line

The officials in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game between Michigan and TCU made a controversial decision in the second quarter that most observers disagreed with.

Michigan was down 14-3 to the Horned Frogs but had just gotten an interception. On their first play after the turnover, J.J. McCarthy threw a deep pass to Roman Wilson, who appeared to catch a 50-yard touchdown. The call on the field was a touchdown, and Wilson appeared to only gain control of the ball once he was in the end zone.

The officials overturned the call and called it 1st-and-goal at the half-yard line (full details here). On the next play, Michigan ended up turning the ball over with a lost fumble.

It was an absolutely brutal sequence for Michigan, and fans could not believe the decision to overturn the touchdown.

Take a look at the reactions:

Not only was there not enough evidence to overturn that call, there didn’t appear to be any evidence to overturn that call. Considering what happened on the next play, that overturn could not have been more consequential.

Michigan Football
