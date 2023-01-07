Georgia mascot Uga not making trip to championship game

The Georgia Bulldogs will be without one key figure for Monday’s national championship game in Los Angeles.

Georgia’s bulldog mascot Uga will not be making the trip, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. Uga’s handler, Charles Seiler, cited the difficulty of the cross-country drive for the nine-year-old bulldog.

Significant lineup change for Georgia in CFB title game: Uga did not make the trip to L.A., his keeper Charles Seiler said. Uga was in Indianapolis for last year’s championship when Seiler drove 16 hours from Savannah but this would be a long trip for 9.5 year old pooch.

Uga made it to last year’s title game in Indianapolis, but that was a 16-hour drive. Going from Savannah to Los Angeles by car would be a good deal longer than that.

Uga is a staple of Georgia sporting events, at least at home, though he does not always make the road trips anymore. He will watch the championship from home, where he will not have to worry about any run-ins with other live mascots or anything of the sort.