Georgia mascot Uga not making trip to championship game

January 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kirby Smart with a headset and visor

Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs will be without one key figure for Monday’s national championship game in Los Angeles.

Georgia’s bulldog mascot Uga will not be making the trip, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. Uga’s handler, Charles Seiler, cited the difficulty of the cross-country drive for the nine-year-old bulldog.

Uga made it to last year’s title game in Indianapolis, but that was a 16-hour drive. Going from Savannah to Los Angeles by car would be a good deal longer than that.

Uga is a staple of Georgia sporting events, at least at home, though he does not always make the road trips anymore. He will watch the championship from home, where he will not have to worry about any run-ins with other live mascots or anything of the sort.

Georgia Football
