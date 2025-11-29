Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith got away with huge mistake on TD

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was involved in a controversial call during the second quarter of Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin found Smith for a 35-yard touchdown on fourth down during Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Replays showed, however, that Smith bobbled the ball as he was crossing the goal line, and it was not clear if he had re-established control before stepping out of bounds.

After review, the TD by Jeremiah Smith was confirmed 🎥



The play was upheld on review, but many were not so sure. FOX commentator Joel Klatt was not sure Smith regained control of the ball before stepping on the white line. Had he not, the play would have been ruled a touchback and Michigan would have received the ball while still holding a 6-3 lead.

We have seen players drop the ball short of the end zone multiple times this year at both the college and NFL levels. In those instances, however, it was down to a premature celebrating. In this instance, Smith just seemingly did not have full control of the ball at a crucial moment, but was ruled to have avoided disaster.

Michigan fans will be unhappy, but it could certainly be argued that another controversial decision went their way earlier in the game.