Did Jim Harbaugh troll NCAA with sandwiches comment?

Jim Harbaugh had to watch Michigan’s season opener on TV as he began serving his three-game suspension, and some wondered if he took a shot at the NCAA while discussing the experience.

Harbaugh spoke on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show Monday about watching his team’s first game of the season. In typical Harbaugh fashion, the coach said he needed someone else to figure out the technology for him, as the game was streaming on Peacock. Harbaugh also said he enjoyed “some really good sandwiches” while watching.

Jim Harbaugh on the Inside Michigan Football radio show: "Sherrone figured out the Peacock thing. I didn't have the Peacock. Kelli Moore got that dialed in, and some really good sandwiches, too." — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 4, 2023

Harbaugh also referenced the sandwiches earlier in the day while speaking with reporters.

Jim Harbaugh here. Says that he had sandwiches at Sherrone Moore’s house Saturday. pic.twitter.com/XkSArWe9NM — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 4, 2023

In all likelihood, Harbaugh was just speaking honestly. The sandwiches obviously made enough of an impression on him that he had to mention them twice. However, one theory is that Harbaugh was taking a subtle shot at the NCAA.

Harbaugh’s three-game suspension, which was self-imposed by Michigan, stems from the coach lying to NCAA officials (a Level I violation) during an investigation into some Level II violations, which are less significant. One of the things Harbaugh supposedly lied about was whether he treated recruits to hamburgers during a visit.

The great thing about Harbaugh is we will never know. That may have been his genius way of trolling the NCAA, or he simply loved the sandwiches.

Michigan defeated East Carolina 30-3 in their opener. They will now host UNLV and Bowling Green before Harbaugh is eligible to return for the Wolverines’ Sept. 23 game against Rutgers.