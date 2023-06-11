 Skip to main content
Lincoln Riley has great roast of Lane Kiffin on Twitter

June 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lincoln Riley with USC

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin is usually regarded as the funniest college football coach on Twitter, but USC’s Lincoln Riley may be giving him a run for his money.

Kiffin on Sunday shared a photo of his son Knox in USC gear on a visit to the Trojans. The Ole Miss coach tagged Riley, and joked that his son had informed him that Riley was his new favorite USC coach, a nod to Kiffin’s infamous tenure at the school.

Riley responded by telling Kiffin that Knox was “my favorite Kiffin ever.”

Knox is only in middle school, but he does appear to be making a run at being a future quarterback. He apparently has a top five already, though USC was not actually on it. Maybe the visit changed some things.

