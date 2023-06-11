Lincoln Riley has great roast of Lane Kiffin on Twitter

Lane Kiffin is usually regarded as the funniest college football coach on Twitter, but USC’s Lincoln Riley may be giving him a run for his money.

Kiffin on Sunday shared a photo of his son Knox in USC gear on a visit to the Trojans. The Ole Miss coach tagged Riley, and joked that his son had informed him that Riley was his new favorite USC coach, a nod to Kiffin’s infamous tenure at the school.

🤦‍♂️. Who would of thought??? Thanks for taking good care of him and his buddy Hud ⁦@LincolnRiley. ⁩ He said your are his new favorite USC coach ever. My own son trolling me 😂 ⁦⁦@USC_Athletics⁩ pic.twitter.com/GARWu6JXuC — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 11, 2023

Riley responded by telling Kiffin that Knox was “my favorite Kiffin ever.”

& he’s my favorite Kiffin ever😂Great having them back…spun it well yesterday 🎯✌️ https://t.co/MMg9rHzF2Y — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) June 11, 2023

Knox is only in middle school, but he does appear to be making a run at being a future quarterback. He apparently has a top five already, though USC was not actually on it. Maybe the visit changed some things.