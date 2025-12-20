Larry Brown Sports

Michigan State hiring ex-Michigan QB as their new OC

A Michigan State helmet
Sep 4, 2015; Kalamazoo, MI, USA; General view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on field prior to a game against Western Michigan at Waldo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans are turning to a former Michigan quarterback to run their offense.

The Spartans are planning to hire Alabama co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan as their offensive coordinator, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Sheridan is a fairly significant get for Michigan State given his role at Alabama. He also has experience in the Big Ten, having worked in various roles on Indiana’s staff from 2017-2021.

For Spartans fans, the most notable bit here may be where Sheridan played collegiately. Sheridan played from Michigan between 2006 and 2009, and started four games for the team in 2008. He even started the game against Ohio State in 2008, a 42-7 Michigan loss.

Michigan State is clearly looking to establish itself again as a prominent Big Ten program, and their hire of Pat Fitzgerald was a major move in that regard. They are certainly going what they can to get him a top-notch staff, too.

