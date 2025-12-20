Alabama WR Germie Bernard had one of the best catches of the season

Alabama prevailed over Oklahoma in their College Football Playoff first-round game on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., and wide receiver Germie Bernard made a statement in the contest.

Bernard had 3 catches for 40 yards in his Crimson Tide’s 34-24 win over the Sooners. He made a great catch to help set up his team in the fourth quarter. Bama had a 2nd-and-4 with under 9 minutes left. They faked a handoff and Ty Simpson threw to Bernard to the right. Bernard leaped and reached over the back and helmet of Jacobe Johnson for the catch.

That was a crazy grab and helped set up an Alabama touchdown run to make it 34-24. The Tide hung on for the victory by that score, getting helped by Oklahoma missing two field goals late in the game.

Bernard, who played at Michigan State and Washington prior to Alabama, entered the game with 57 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Fans all noted how Bernard had Mossed the defender on the play.

Yes, that is exactly how it looks for a player to get Mossed.