Mike Leach uses unlikely comparison to call for expanded College Football Playoff

Mike Leach is an advocate for expanding the College Football Playoff, and he will cite any example he can find to back up his position. That includes upset Kentucky Derby winners, apparently.

Rich Strike came in as an 80:1 longshot in Saturday’s race, only to pull off a stunning victory over the rest of the field. Leach took notice of that, and the Mississippi State coach decided that it warranted comparison to college football underdogs that deserved a shot in the playoff.

That horse winning the Kentucky Derby today, is good example of why an expanded college football playoff is needed. That horse hadn’t won all the races leading up, but it got its chance and that’s what happened. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) May 8, 2022

Leach has a point on sentiment, but the Kentucky Derby field was missing a clear heavy favorite. In other words, Rich Strike didn’t have to overcome the likes of Alabama or Georgia here.

Still, Leach will draw attention to his cause with tweets like this. The guy is just great online, and we might as well embrace that.