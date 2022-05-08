 Skip to main content
Mike Leach uses unlikely comparison to call for expanded College Football Playoff

May 8, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mike Leach on the sidelines

Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach argues a call while playing against the Texas A&M Aggies in the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Leach is an advocate for expanding the College Football Playoff, and he will cite any example he can find to back up his position. That includes upset Kentucky Derby winners, apparently.

Rich Strike came in as an 80:1 longshot in Saturday’s race, only to pull off a stunning victory over the rest of the field. Leach took notice of that, and the Mississippi State coach decided that it warranted comparison to college football underdogs that deserved a shot in the playoff.

Leach has a point on sentiment, but the Kentucky Derby field was missing a clear heavy favorite. In other words, Rich Strike didn’t have to overcome the likes of Alabama or Georgia here.

Still, Leach will draw attention to his cause with tweets like this. The guy is just great online, and we might as well embrace that.

